Ajima Olaghere

Advisory Board Member of Criminology Open

Affiliation | Temple University

Email | [email protected]

Website | liberalarts.temple.edu/academics/faculty/olaghere-ajima

Twitter | @ajimaolaghere

Bio | Ajima Olaghere, PhD, is an Assistant Professor at Temple University’s School of Criminal Justice, where her research advances our understanding of the interrelated nature of communities, place, policing and reentry. Dr. Olaghere approaches criminology with a strong belief that the act of research is critical to producing meaningful impact on policies, practices and affected communities. This belief has driven her to publish quantitative studies on restorative justice for youth and learning opportunities for incarcerated individuals, alongside qualitative and mixed-method studies on youth diversion, police-community relations, and street-level drug transactions. Recently, she has been laser-focused on a persistent gap in her field of criminology: A lack of intentional, meaningful, and upfront community engagement on studies which will invariably affect the way local authorities implement policies at the place level.