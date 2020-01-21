Note to visitors: Criminology Open is closed. This is a legacy website. The Resources are still useful.

Welcome to Criminology Open.

Our mission is to increase the quality and quantity of open criminology.

Initiatives

Our major activity is providing CrimRxiv, a field-specific repository and hub for open access criminology articles and books. Its Pleas page has resources on why “open” is important, how it generally works, and, thus, why you should use CrimRxiv and otherwise promote open criminology. The site will be expanded to include educational resources (oer.crimrxiv.com), job opportunities (jobs.crimrxiv.com), and presentations/lectures (talks.crimrxiv.com), maybe more. To feed the machine and promote outputs, we are developing the The Criminology Tracking Project and overlay journals like Open Qualitative Criminology and Open Criminology Code & Data. We also assist likeminded leaders with their initiatives. We support The Criminology Open Association of Diamond Outlets (COADO), which helps journals that are free to read and publish in. We moved The Journal of Qualitative Criminal Justice & Criminology and The Oral History of Criminology Project from their original websites (see here and here) to better ones.

Governance

We aim to be maximally transparent, so you can view our Articles of Incorporation, Annual Registrations, Bylaws, and Code of Conduct. Our Officers are Scott Jacques, Andrea Allen, and Richard Wright, with Josh Beck as Assistant to the Director. Our Advisory Board has Caroline Agoff, Kat Albrecht, Callie Burt, Krystlelynn Caraballo, Jason Chin, David Décary-Hétu, Thaddeus Johnson, Wook Kang, Jon Maskalay, William Moreto, Sophie Nakueira, Holly Nguyen, Ajima Olaghere, Kathleen Padilla, Eric Piza, Sandy Schumann, Jason Silver, Gabe Stein, Janani Umamaheswar, Christophe Vandeviver, Andrew Wheeler, and Jason Williams. We are transitioning to a DAO-type governance, with implementation in 2023. If you would like to be part of setting up the technological or social infrastructure, please email us.